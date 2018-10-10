Taylor Swift's decision to 'walk the political plank' was the right choice

"It's important that Swift spoke up because her voice can make a difference. Only 56 percent of the voting-age population actually voted in 2016. "

Later in her post, Swift named names, saying she can't back Marsha Blackburn, the Republican who is running for US Senate because of the many anti-woman measures the Tennessee representative supports. Swift offered a full-throated endorsement of Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who are candidates for the US Senate and House of Representatives respectively from Tennessee, where the pop star votes.

It's important that Swift spoke up because her voice can make a difference. Only 56 percent of the voting-age population actually voted in 2016. And historically, turnout of young voters hasn't been strong. Only 50 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 cast a vote in 2016, according to Tufts University's Center for Information and Research.

Young Americans may feel that their vote doesn't matter, or they may not know how to register. With 62 million Millennials who are voting age, they now make up the second largest generation after Baby Boomers. They also constitute a significant part of Swift's fanbase.

To assess the potential impact of Swift's post, consider her enormous social media audience: 112 million followers on Instagram, 83.6 million followers on Twitter, and 72.6 million likes on Facebook. Her combined audience of 268.2 million is 487 percent more than President Donald Trump's 55 million followers on these three social media services. When Swift speaks, her legion of fans takes notice, as evidenced by the 1.8 million who have already liked her Instagram post.

Her followers aren't just taking notice but action. Some 102,000 individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 registered to vote in the two days after her message, according to Vote.org, a nonprofit that educates and registers voters. A majority of these Americans are below the age of 25.

Already, 5,000 voters have registered in Tennessee in October, more than in previous months. "Taylor Swift's visibility on this issue is driving a lot of coverage of voter registration, and it's reaching many of her fans who would not otherwise be following news like this," said a spokesperson for Vote.org. That Swift's statement is translating into real signups demonstrates her ability not only to drive downloads but perhaps voters to the polls.

Swift's decision to walk the political plank is not without risks. Having started her career in country music, her embrace of Democratic candidates may jeopardize her standing among some of her more conservative fans. Already, President Trump has responded by saying he likes her music "25 percent less."

But with her post, Swift has made a courageous choice to let the chips fall where they may, even if it rankles some supporters. This is no doubt an important message for young people, to speak up about your convictions, even if not everyone agrees.

By sharing her personal and political views, not only has Swift activated her sizable fanbase but she has also earned the respect of millions of Americans who have watched aghast at recent political events. With just one post, she has notified the world that the old apolitical Taylor Swift can't come to the phone right now. That's because this pop star has burnished a new reputation.

Kabir Sehgal, a Multi-Grammy Award winning record producer and former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, is the author and producer of Fandango at the Wall: Creating Harmony Between the United States and Mexico. Follow him on Twitter @HiKabir .

