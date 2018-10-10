The Sharks check in on their investments on 'Beyond the Tank'

The Sharks are back on 'Beyond the Tank!' 11:29 AM ET Tue, 2 Oct 2018 | 00:32

Closing the deal is just the beginning. Your favorite investors on "Shark Tank" check in with their investments on "Beyond The Tank" this fall on CNBC.

On Wednesday night's episode, watch as Mark Cuban meets with wine-entrepreneur Jayla Siciliano, founder of Bon Affair, as they face the challenge of catching the attention of distributors. When a partnership with a well-established winery comes into play, Siciliano hopes this opportunity will open doors to even bigger sales. Could this wine spritzer business eventually become a happy-hour empire? In the words of Cuban: "Great companies don't happen in a day."

Next, Daymond John takes a trip to Utah to visit Mission Belt founder Nate Holzapfel. As John gets a glimpse of this successful entrepreneur's new lifestyle, he's concerned Mission Belt is still too new to support the bells and whistles. With the right sales tactics and vision for the brand, John and Holzapfel tightly join forces to ensure things continue to run smoothly.

Stick around for the finale as Lori Greiner offers a rare second chance to Tigere Chiriga, founder of Floating Mug. It's certainly not the offer Tigere had in mind, but it might just be the golden ticket to getting his business off the ground.

Don't miss this episode of "Beyond the Tank" TONIGHT at 10P ET/PT







