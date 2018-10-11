Colin Kaepernick wants to trademark an image of his face and hair

Colin Kaepernick, who is currently starring in a controversial ad campaign for Nike, wants to trademark an image of his face and hair.

Fans could be able to buy t-shirts, shampoo and even candles featuring a black and white image of the athlete and activist with a beard, mustache and afro hairstyle, which he has applied to trademark.

Kaepernick's company, Inked Flash, has applied to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to use the image in several categories such as clothing, toys, candy and mugs. The filing, dated October 5, was first reported by ESPN on Wednesday.

Nike using Kaepernick in its marketing was a "a stroke of genius," according to one analyst, although the controversial collaboration nearly didn't happen, according to a report in The New York Times. His involvement with the Nike ad helped the campaign get more than $160 million worth of exposure, according to Apex Marketing.

Inked Flash has also applied to use the image in "self-empowerment" workshops and on social activism websites, as well as in the production of TV shows and movies. Kaepernick founded "Know Your Rights" camps to teach young people how to interact with police officers, with profits from some of his merchandise going toward the initiative.

Kaepernick's company applied to trademark "I'm with Kap," which appeared on jerseys and t-shirts in September and sold out within hours.