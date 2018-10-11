Massive pullback in tech stocks a buying opportunity for some investors: 'We love seeing the panic'

But despite a besieged technology sector, Zaccarelli stressed that he doesn't believe its headed for bear market territory and that "there's no reason to panic." That sentiment was echoed by Dan Niles, Founding Partner Alpha One Capital Partners, who said he took Wednesday's meltdown as a buying opportunity.

"We've been avoiding the semiconductor space, been short it for a while. We actually ended up covering a fair bit of our shorts today, but we think the fundamentals there are going to be awful," Niles said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Wednesday. "We're trying to find names that don't have China exposure, that don't really get impacted by tariffs."

To be sure, while a number of names in tech were overdue for a reassessment by the market, the sell-off presented an attractive entry point for some stocks, Niles explained.

"Toward the end of the day today we starting covering a lot of our shorts and started to actually pick up some longs," he added. "We love seeing the panic on the Street. Volumes were up almost 40 percent, the traded value was up over 50 percent from what I saw."

The longtime investment manager said he bought more shares of Google-parent Alphabet at the close Wednesday, citing the internet giant's insulation from the Chinese market. He also highlighted names including Microsoft and AT&T as potential bargains.