Amazon's new content chief explains how she's battling Netflix

When Jennifer Salke left her role as president of NBC Entertainment earlier this year to run Amazon Studios, her job shifted from a focus on ratings to the pursuit of content that would lure subscribers to Amazon Prime.

At the same time, Salke had to contend with brewing cultural tensions. She took over for Roy Price, who was ousted four months earlier following sexual harassment allegations.

She's dealing with all that while going head-to-head with Netflix, which has built a mammoth original content business and is spending $8 billion on programming this year.

In an interview with CNBC from the Vanity Fair Summit, Salke highlighted one big similarity between her old job and her current position: the chase for hit content.

"I think what we are doing is creating breakout programming across all genres," Salke said. We're "not trying to overwhelm with quantity. It's all about quality and creating impact," she said.

Salke wouldn't say how much Amazon is spending. As her business grows, she has a long list of competitors, including all the traditional TV networks and the multitude of streaming services.

"We're looking at a very curated approach where we can really gather around and amplify individual shows," Salke said.

Following the critical acclaim for Amazon's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which took home five Emmy awards, Salke wants to keep trying to appeal to a broader audience.