How '90s stars like Tia Mowry are having a comeback with shows on Facebook and YouTube

"Quick Fix" consists of 10- to 12-minutes episodes about life hacks that Mowry has picked up from being a working, multitasking mom, whether it's a cooking recipe or parenting tip. She's built up 1.1 million followers on Facebook and more than 390,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The most successful episode, about Mowry's newborn baby girl, has been viewed 12.7 million times on Facebook, and still gets about 500,000 views a week.

"We are now in a generation where everything is on the smartphone," Mowry said. "You have women who aren't just staying home watching television. You have women who are on the go who are working and multitasking the hell out of things. They need something that is tangible and is not so time consuming."

In short, "when you are a busy mom you don't have time to watch an hour of something to figure out what to cook," she said.

"Quick Fix" is among a slate of reality and competition shows that Kin, an entertainment company, is making in partnership with actors, musicians and celebrities who got started on television. They're now bypassing TV and going directly to their social media followings, while making money in the process.

Mowry's series generated between $500,000 and $1 million in revenue in its first year, and year two projections are in the multimillions of dollars, according to a person familiar with the project who asked not to be named because the numbers are confidential.

"It's undeniable that these talents have a very powerful direct connection with audiences," said Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin. "Most of them have built large social followings. They use it for promotion or to share with their audience things that are going on with their lives. But they haven't looked at creating a business around that direct connection."

In addition to "Quick Fix," Kin produced "All Things Adrienne," with singer and actress Adrienne Bailon, known for her work in girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, in April. "Life in Motion with Derek Hough," featuring the performer from "Dancing with the Stars," was added this year, along with "Heart of the Batter with Jordyn Sparks," who started out in "American Idol," and "Beauty School Knockout with Vanessa Lachey," hosted by the model and television personality.

Kin's latest series, "Engaged with Jojo and Jordan," debuted in early October, featuring a couple from ABC's "The Bachelorette."

The shows launch on Facebook or YouTube and eventually make their way to Instagram TV, Amazon Prime and other places. The goal is to have 20 shows by 2019, with some episodes going longer than 20 minutes, Wayne said. The company has its own studio, equipment and teams so it can keep costs low while maintaining TV quality.

"We want to be the next generation cable network," Wayne said.