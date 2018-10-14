With Saudi Arabia denying a role in the sudden disappearance of a prominent journalist — and vowing to push back against any effort at international retribution — the chances are growing that the crisis could escalate, and ricochet across the global economy.

On Sunday, the world reacted to last week's vanishing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi Government. The west has threatened consequences for the kingdom, which is suspected of having captured the journalist at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Although the country has fiercely denied any involvement, reports suggest Riyadh may been behind Khashoggi's disappearance, with Turkey airing suspicions that the journalist may have been killed by Saudi operatives.

For the moment, the suspicions alone have imperiled Saudi Arabia's carefully crafted plans to reform its economy and burnish its image abroad. Meanwhile, the reformist image cultivated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is also in jeopardy.

"Right now, this episode is eroding all the good will and trust built up by MBS," said Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a national security think tank. He called for caution in the face of a lack of actionable evidence against Saudi Arabia, and cast doubt on intelligence and reporting from Turkey that implicated Riyadh.

However, Saudi Arabia warned on Sunday against threats to punish the country over Khashoggi's disappearance, while a growing number of Western companies and governments cancelling appearances at an upcoming summit in Riyadh. Analysts say that trying to isolate the kingdom internationally would not be easy, and could bring consequences for everyone else.