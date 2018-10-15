Here's how to find out what your Social Security check will be in 2019

Your Social Security benefits will see a 2.8 percent increase in 2019 due to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.

There are two ways to find out exactly how much your own benefit will be: Checking your online account with the Social Security Administration or through a paper statement in the mail.

Starting in December, the Social Security Administration will make online notices available to certain beneficiaries.

In order to receive the online notification, you must have an online My Social Security account. The cost-of-living adjustment will be found in the message center.