Sampling India bite by bite

Malhotra started the Tasting India Symposium last year in Delhi and also came up with a food manifesto to start what he calls a "360-degree discussion on food — looking at all aspects, from food safety, to reviving traditional foods to engaging Indian chefs. Our culinary wealth is our best-kept secret. It is an unexplored territory of India," he said.

Aside from his activism, Malhotra also designs food itineraries. His trips, which cost around $3,000, include different aspects of Indian cuisine.

He is a great promoter of home-cooked food, so his tours will include a meal at home. That even sometimes includes delectable Punjabi food at his own mother's house.

"The world needs to see more of Indian hospitality. Eating at someone's home brings our diversity to the table," said Malhotra.

If the trip is in the state of Rajasthan, which is studded with forts and palaces, many of which have been converted into hotels by the erstwhile maharajas, then Malhotra will throw in a cooking class with a royal family.

When in Delhi or Mumbai, a meal at one of Malhotra's handpicked restaurants serving modern Indian cuisine is also a must.