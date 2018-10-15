Sears is closing another 142 stores. Here's a map of the locations it has left

Sears, once the largest retailer in the U.S., has now filed for bankruptcy protection and said Monday morning it plans to close 142 more stores this year — adding to the stores the retailer already shuttered in 2018.

The company once operated more than 3,500 locations across the U.S. under its namesake Sears brand and Kmart. It recently had roughly 700 still in business and hopes to stay open through this holiday season, but with a much smaller footprint.

Sears said liquidation sales are coming soon to the 142 stores. It wasn't immediately clear which locations would be going dark.

Sears has been shedding its real estate for years as one way to raise cash when the company has been in a pinch. In 2015, it spun off about 250 stores to form a real estate investment trust called Seritage. Analysts say the company has opted to sell some of its more profitable locations from the get-go, leaving it with underwhelming assets.