Worries about Saudi Arabia are thumping shares of one of Japan's biggest tech companies

Global concerns about a missing Saudi journalist are dragging down one of Japan's largest tech giants.

Conglomerate SoftBank saw its stock fall by more than 5 percent on Monday morning in Tokyo trade. The company, which has reshaped the global technology landscape with investments in companies such as co-working space operator WeWork, Indian e-commerce heavyweight Flipkart, and ride-hailing giants Uber, Didi Chuxing, Grab and Ola, has close ties to the Saudi Arabia government.

In fact, a significant amount of SoftBank's investment capital comes from the country, which is now under withering global scrutiny amid concerns about the disappearance and suspected killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Analysts attributed the Monday stock move to the questions swirling about how other countries and investors will respond to the kingdom.

"We are seeing a massive backlash right now on Tech companies and investors who are receiving funding from the Saudi Arabian government," Ray Wang, principal analyst and founder at Constellation Research, told CNBC in an email.

"We see this as the primary pull back on SoftBank but also the overall pull out of Tech," he said.