China consumer inflation rose 2.5 percent in September

China's consumer inflation in September rose 2.5 percent compared to a year ago and 0.7 percent higher than August, government data on Tuesday showed.

The consumer price index — a gauge of prices for goods and services — was in line with analyst expectations, according a poll by Reuters. That figure was also within the 3 percent annual target of policy-makers.

The producer price index for September was up 3.6 percent from a year ago — a tad higher than Reuters analyst expectations of 3.5 percent from a year ago. PPI was 0.6 percent higher than August, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

Producer inflation however cooled from gains of 4.1 percent in August — an indication of slowing economic momentum amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

