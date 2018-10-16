Some couples in India are selling tourists admission to their weddings

When Surabhi Chauhan, a Delhi-based fund manager, got married last November, roughly 400 guests attended her wedding.

Two names on the guest list were people she had never met before: Carly Stevens and Tim Gower.

The Australian travel bloggers paid around $200 for a two-day invitation to attend Chauhan's wedding through a start-up called Join My Wedding.

"The concept was pretty new," Chauhan told CNBC in an interview, explaining that she came across the start-up while booking her wedding venue. "We were also getting to know people from other countries. We were very much excited and open about it, given the fact that it was new."

She and her husband were introduced to Stevens and Gower by one of the start-up's co-founders, Orsi Parkanyi, she said.

"We were chatting and coordinating, we had a brief introduction about each of us, what exactly we do, our respective profiles (and) what are the arrangements that will be there, the kind of attire they're supposed to wear — all those conversations happened," Chauhan said.