Wall Street futures rise ahead of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley earnings

U.S. stock index futures indicated a slightly higher open Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a slew of economic data and corporate releases.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 94 points, indicating a higher open of 51.45 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also edged up slightly indicating a positive open for both indexes.

On Monday, the major indexes saw declines, led by tech, continuing from their overall trend last week. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.6 percent to close at 2,750.79 while the Nasdaq composite fell by 0.9 percent to end the trading day stateside at 7,430.74. The Dow Jones industrial average also shed 89.44 points to close at 25,250.55.