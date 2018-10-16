US Markets

Wall Street futures rise ahead of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley earnings

  • On the data front, the U.S. Redbook data is due at 08:55 a.m. ET, followed by the industrial production numbers at 09:15 a.m. ET, and the Housing Market Index and the JOLTS numbers at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • On the earnings front, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and Morgan Stanley are due to report before the bell. Meanwhile, IBM and Netflix are expected to report after the bell.

U.S. stock index futures indicated a slightly higher open Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a slew of economic data and corporate releases.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 94 points, indicating a higher open of 51.45 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also edged up slightly indicating a positive open for both indexes.

On Monday, the major indexes saw declines, led by tech, continuing from their overall trend last week. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.6 percent to close at 2,750.79 while the Nasdaq composite fell by 0.9 percent to end the trading day stateside at 7,430.74. The Dow Jones industrial average also shed 89.44 points to close at 25,250.55.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 10, 2018 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Equity markets across the globe are feeling the pressure due to the tensions surrounding the missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with markets concerned about the possible impact it could have on oil prices.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi administration, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered an internal investigation, in collaboration with a Turkish team, regarding his disappearance amid an international outcry.

