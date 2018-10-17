A new version of MTV's 'The Real World' is heading to Facebook Watch video

Reality show "The Real World" is heading to Facebook Watch, the social network's video streaming service.
The MTV series, one of the first reality shows, ran for 32 seasons from 1992 to 2017 and it will return as three interactive series on Facebook in the U.S., Mexico and Thailand early next year, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday. It will include interactive elements where viewers make suggestions for the show.
Facebook's Watch service, launched in August 2017, is personalized around what friends are watching and was a latecomer to the streaming video market. Facebook wants to get more of the video ad market, projected to hit $19.81 billion in the U.S. by 2020 according to consultancy eMarketer. Meanwhile, MTV-owner Viacom is focused on a turnaround plan, overseen by chief executive Bob Bakish who has been in the role since 2016.