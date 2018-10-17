Tech

Google's YouTube suffers a major outage

Google's streaming service YouTube experienced a major outage on Wednesday morning as users complained that they were unable to access the website.

The service was back up as of 11 a.m. HK/SIN time, although YouTube did not explain what caused the outage.

Earlier, when users tried to access YouTube.com, they were greeted with a blank page that showed no videos. On the app, an error message read, "There was a problem with the network [503]."

A map on DownDetector, which tracks status information and outages for various types of services in real time, showed that users in the United States, Brazil, Japan, parts of Australia, Southeast Asia and Western Europe were affected.

A screenshot of the YouTube homepage taken on Oct. 17, 2018. 
YouTube acknowledged the outage on Twitter and said it was working to fix the problem.

More than an hour later, the company tweeted that they were back in business.

A Google spokesperson pointed CNBC to the tweets and added the company had nothing else to share at the moment.

It is unusual for Google services to experience downtime but YouTube has experienced some problems in the past. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, YouTube TV — a paid livestreaming service — went down briefly during the match between Croatia and England.

— CNBC's Eustance Huang contributed to this report.