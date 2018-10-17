Google's YouTube suffers a major outage

Google's streaming service YouTube experienced a major outage on Wednesday morning as users complained that they were unable to access the website.

The service was back up as of 11 a.m. HK/SIN time, although YouTube did not explain what caused the outage.

Earlier, when users tried to access YouTube.com, they were greeted with a blank page that showed no videos. On the app, an error message read, "There was a problem with the network [503]."

A map on DownDetector, which tracks status information and outages for various types of services in real time, showed that users in the United States, Brazil, Japan, parts of Australia, Southeast Asia and Western Europe were affected.