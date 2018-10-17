Tech

IBM slides at the open after revenue miss

  • After a mixed earnings report for its third quarter, IBM stock was down as much as 6.8 percent at the open.
  • IBM missed revenue estimates of $19.10 billion, reporting $18.76 billion in revenue.
  • The company beat earnings predictions for the quarter by 2 cents per share.
Virginia Rometty
Jodi Gralnick | CNBC
Virginia Rometty

IBM stock was down as much as 6.8 percent at the beginning of trading Wednesday following revenue misses disclosed in its third quarter earnings report Tuesday. Its overall revenue was down 2 percent year over year.

The revenue dip did not come as much of a surprise to many analysts, who expected a decline for the quarter. But revenue still dropped below estimates of $19.10 billion to $18.76 billion. IBM beat earnings predictions by 2 cents per share, reporting $3.42 per share, excluding certain items.

Prior to this quarter, IBM had sustained three consecutive quarters of revenue growth, in part due to the introduction of a new mainframe computer, according to analysts. That period followed five straight years of year-over-year revenue declines.

Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

IBM falls on mixed earnings results
IBM falls on mixed earnings results   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
IBM
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...