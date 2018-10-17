If you're at least 65 and still punching the clock at work, odds are that you have two benefit enrollment periods to worry about this year.

That's because in addition to signing up for next year's workplace health benefits, older workers must also make sure to coordinate their coverage with their eligibility for Medicare.

The ordeal is a confusing one for the growing population of older workers. By 2024 there will be about 13 million individuals age 65 and older in the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Some people are allowed to defer into the future, and some aren't deferred and need to take Medicare," said Katy Votava, president and founder of Goodcare.com, a health-care consulting firm.

Whether to take Medicare is only the start of the confusion. For seniors who have access to a health-care plan at work and Medicare, there's also the question of which coverage will pay out first.

Here's what you should know.