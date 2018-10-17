The senior Hunter said Campa-Najjar's grandfather, Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, had been "director of the Munich massacre." The attack by the Palestinian terror group Black September during the 1972 Summer Olympics resulted in the deaths of a group of Israeli athletes.
To be clear, Campa-Najjar has openly spoken about grandfather's terror ties before. He called the grandfather's actions of murdering innocent people "heinous and wrong."
Campa-Najjar said he never met his grandfather, who died 16 years before he was born. He also said his grandfather was eventually "brought to justice."
In retribution for the Munich massacre, an Israeli commando team killed his grandfather and grandmother in 1973.
The senior Hunter was asked to respond to allegations that the smearing of the Democrat could be seen as racism.
"This has nothing to do with race," the former congressman said. "This has to do with terrorism."
According to the former congressman, the grandfather also attempted in 1972 to assassinate then-Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir when she flew to Rome to meet with the pope. The senior Hunter held up photos showing the kind of missiles that the grandfather planned to use and also accused the Democratic candidate's father, Yasser Najjar, of using a "brag board" on the Internet to tout the family's past.
"Mr. Najjar (the candidate) and his father are very close," Hunter said, claiming that the Democrat "advises his son on the campaign." The ex-lawmaker also raised a large photo of the candidate together with his father at one point during the press event.
At the same time, the elder Hunter claimed Campa-Najjar's father served for two decades as "a senior member" of the Palestine Liberation Organization, a group the ex-congressman described as "America's best known terror organization."
Campa-Najja responded by suggesting the Palestinian organization shouldn't be viewed the same way today. For example, he said that the PLO "coordinates" with Israel on security matters involving the West Bank.
Also, the Democrat called the relationship with his father "fairly estranged" and said the photo of them together that the senior Hunter showed at the press conference was taken in 2015 when his father spent 15 days visiting the U.S.
"Hunter's father isn't running for Congress and neither is mine," responded Campa-Najjar. "I'm running for Congress and people should judge me on my own merits, my own actions, my own record, and Hunter on his."