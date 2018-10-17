Tesla VP of manufacturing Gilbert Passin has left 

Tesla's vice president of manufacturing Gilbert Passin has left the company, according to people familiar with personnel matters there. Business Insider previously reported on Passin's departure.

Manufacturing at Tesla is led by President of Automotive, Jerome Guillen, who was promoted to that role in September.

One person said that Passin left months ago. He held multiple roles during his 9-year tenure at Tesla, and was not in charge of all manufacturing in the Fremont, California, factory.

A Tesla spokesperson declined to offer further details and said in an e-mail: "We're not confirming, denying, or commenting on personnel matters." Passin could not be reached for comment.

Tesla has endured a string of departures in the past 12 months. Apple attracted a significant numbers of engineers and supply chain experts from its ranks, including Tesla's former senior vice president of engineering Doug Field.

Among others, Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned from Tesla after about a month on the job there, while Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano said she would not return after an extended leave.

The company has been dealing with Model 3 production challenges, swinging stock prices and the erratic conduct of CEO Elon Musk. However, the company made its most recent production goals for Q3, building 80,142 total vehicles, including 53,239 Model 3 sedans, the company revealed earlier this month.