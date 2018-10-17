Stocks are set for a weak open after the Dow soars by over 500 points

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a negative open Wednesday, taking a breather from the strong performance on Tuesday after better-than-expected corporate earnings.

At around 6 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a drop of about 100 points at the open. Futures the on S&P and Nasdaq also pointed to a negative start.

The weakness follows a strong trading day when the Dow Jones industrial average surged more than 500 points on better-than-expected numbers from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth.

Equity markets across the globe have set their focus on a slew of third-quarter corporate earnings expected in the next few weeks. On Wednesday, Abbott Labs, U.S. Bancorp, M&T Bank, and Winnebago are expected to report before the bell.

On the data front, mortgage applications are expected at 7a.m ET, followed by housing start numbers for September are expected at 08:30 a.m. ET. At 2 p.m ET, the Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its meeting held in late September.

Meanwhile, at 12:10 p.m. ET, U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Governor Lael Brainard — a voting member on the Fed's policy setting committee — will give a speech at the "Fintech, Financial Inclusion — and the Potential to Transform Financial Services" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.