Ford boosts production of its $400,000 GT supercar as demand outpaces supply six-to-one

Ford is boosting the limited production of its $400,000 GT supercar to keep up with demand, the company said Thursday.

The Ford GT is the automaker's answer to high-performance sports cars from companies such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren and others.

Orders have been outpacing supply, prompting Ford to up production from the 1,000 GTs it originally planned to make in 2016 to 1,350. The company is also extending its production deadline from 2020 to 2022.

"The response to our Ford GT has been unprecedented, with initial demand outstripping supply by more than six-to-one," said Hermann Salenbauch, director of Ford Performance. "By extending the Ford GT production run for a limited period, we're able to maintain the exclusivity of the ultra-desirable supercar while offering the ownership experience to a greater number of customers."

Drivers simply cannot walk into a dealer and buy one. They have to submit applications, which Ford reviews. The company is reopening the process on Nov. 8 for select markets and will run for the next 30 days. Those who have already applied need to confirm or modify their original applications to be considered.

The car is designed and engineered by Ford and built by hand by Canadian supplier Multimatic. It has a top speed of 216 miles-per-hour and runs on a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. EcoBoost is a line of engines Ford has developed that are meant to deliver power while conserving fuel. The body of the car is made mostly with lightweight carbon fiber.

On Oct. 10, Ford recalled about 200 of the cars due to hydraulic fluid leaks that could start fires.