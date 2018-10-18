Pompeo: US is giving Saudi Arabia a 'few more days' to complete Khashoggi investigation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday he told President Donald Trump to give Saudi Arabia "a few more days to complete" an investigation into the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Pompeo said that Saudi officials told him during a visit to the kingdom this week that "they will conduct a complete, thorough investigation of all of the facts surrounding Mr. Khashoggi, and that they will do so in a timely fashion."

The remarks came after the secretary of State met with the president in the White House.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and critic of the kingdom's royal family, had entered a Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 2 and has not been seen since. Turkish officials have told news outlets that Khashoggi was murdered by a Saudi-backed hit team inside the consulate, but the government insists Khashoggi left the consulate shortly after he arrived.

U.S. lawmakers of both parties have criticized Saudi Arabia in the wake of Khashoggi's disappearance. A bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to Trump last week triggering a statute that requires the administration to investigate the incident.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Thursday, Pompeo said the U.S. wants to "allow the process to play out."

Trump, in an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, said he did not like how the process was playing out as a case of "you're guilty until proven innocent." Trump compared the treatment of Saudi Arabia to allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.

"I will say they were very strong in their denial about themselves knowing," Trump added during that interview.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.