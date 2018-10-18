US Markets

Wall Street futures point to a muted open as investors digest Fed minutes

  • On the data front, U.S. jobless claims are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • On the earnings front, Travelers, Bank of NY Mellon and Blackstone are expected to report before the bell. Meanwhile, American Express and Paypal are expected to report after the bell.
Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on September 28, 2018 in New York.
Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open as investors digested comments from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting that showed the central bank was leaning toward more rate hikes moving forward.

At around 4:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 41 points, indicating a higher open by just 1.32 points. Futures on S&P and Nasdaq pointed to a flat-to-negative open.

Equity markets around the world have set their focus on rising interest rates and a slew of corporate earnings for the third quarter. On the earnings front, Travelers, Bank of NY Mellon and Blackstone are expected to report before the bell. Meanwhile, American Express and Paypal are expected to report after the bell.

At 9 a.m. ET, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to give a presentation on "The U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.

