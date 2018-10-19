Hollywood studios, meanwhile, derive what revenue they do from Netflix today in what may end up only being a temporary "means to an end" business approach, according to Afra. Convergence of characters is one thing, but the whole idea of distribution through Netflix is not the ideal way to monetize a franchise, as far as Marvel is concerned.

"While the risks are also lower than theatrical distribution or TV, there just isn't much revenue for Hollywood studios on Netflix. This is exactly why the studios are developing their own streaming services," Afra said. "The Marvel-Netflix partnership simply allows the studio to pursue an available avenue and build an audience that was not yet there for the Daredevil film franchise. Once the audience is established, Marvel will simply move on, especially with Disney having invested so much in its own rival streaming service."

Disney's new streaming service is scheduled to launch in late 2019, and it has been speculated that two spin-off shows centered on popular Marvel characters will be included, such as Tom Hiddleston's Loki or Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. The Disney streaming service is being run by Ricky Strauss, who served as president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios for the past six years, helping promote critically acclaimed films such as "Black Panther" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"There's a big, big opportunity for storytellers inside and outside of Disney to help us," Strauss, now president of content and marketing for Disney Streaming Service, told The New York Times. "I do believe that this is the future, which is one reason I wanted the job."

Netflix has considered buying movie theaters in attempt to win more Academy Awards, according to The LA Times, but no deal has been made. Netflix already has produced some theatrical releases that were also streamed, including "Beasts of No Nation" and "Mudbound," but these films are smaller-budget, more artistic fare for the theaters rather than blockbuster-level pictures. "Mudbound" received four Oscar nominations; "Beasts" received none, though some critics considered that a notable 2016 Oscar "snub."

Netflix's "22 July" was just released simultaneously on the streaming service and in theaters. The indie drama directed by Paul Greengrass had a budget of $20 million, much less than your typical superhero film.