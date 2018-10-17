Here's what every major Wall Street analyst had to say about Netflix's blockbuster earnings report

Wall Street was electrified by Netflix's hefty earnings beat and subscriber growth, especially in overseas markets. The Street's top analysts were largely bullish in the wake of the report, pushing the stock even higher in premarket trading Tuesday. They were also largely relieved that the subscriber miss in the prior quarter and subsequent stock plunge was just a "blip."

As of the latest reading, the stock rose 13 percent before the bell Wednesday. Here's what analysts thought of Netflix's financial performance.