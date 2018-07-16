Netflix to report earnings after the bell 

Netflix is slated to report second quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday.

Here’s what Wall Street expects:

Estimated earnings per share (EPS): 79 cents per a Thompson Reuters consensus estimate.

Estimated revenue: $3.94 billion

Estimated subscriber additions: 5.11 million subscribers internationally and 1.23 million subscribers domestically, per FactSet and Street Account

If Netflix hits its estimated EPS, it would mark a growth rate of 429 percent year over year. Revenue is slated to grow 41.4 percent.

Though projections for new subscribers are slightly ahead of Netflix's guidance, some analysts are worried the company can't sustain its share price growth, which is over 100 percent year-to-date. There's also concerns as competitors like Amazon ramp up their streaming efforts, while others like Disney and AT&T are prepared to invest in more digital content. Netflix is expected to spend up to $8 billion this year on 700 original series.

