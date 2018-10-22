The iPhone XR has everything you need for hundreds less than the iPhone XS

The iPhone XR is the iPhone most people should buy.

Apple announced three new iPhones in September, including the more expensive iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which cost at least $999. I reviewed those phones in Sept., and they're the best Apple has ever made.

The iPhone XR starts at a much more affordable $750 and here's a secret: I don't think most people will notice where Apple cut down the cost.

I've been testing the iPhone XR for the past few days, and here's everything you need to know about it.