Markets

China stocks are popping, and history shows that means these Dow stocks should be winners

  • China's Shanghai Composite Index surged more than 4 percent on Monday.
  • History shows Caterpillar and Boeing are among the biggest Dow winners when China's stocks pop, according to CNBC analysis using Kensho.
  • It may be a quick trade, however, if the Chinese government's efforts to boost their market don't last.
The sentiment has turned very strong in China, analyst says
Sentiment has turned very strong towards China, analyst says   

China's Shanghai Composite Index surged more than 4 percent on Monday as authorities took steps to boost stock prices in the face of a slowing economy. History shows certain U.S. stocks are positively correlated to big up moves by China's equities.

One in particular — Caterpillar — tends to do really well.

CNBC used analytics tool Kensho to look at what happens to members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average when the Shanghai jumps 2 percent or more in a single day.

Here are the biggest winners when U.S. trading opens following a big day for China stocks:

Source: Kensho

Caterpillar's success is closely tied to global manufacturing, so as China takes steps to support its markets, that should give a boost to the company. Caterpillar shares were up 1.4 percent in premarket trading Monday.

Other winners include Disney, Cisco and Boeing.

This could be a quick trade, however. If the Chinese government's efforts don't work and Chinese stocks return to their bear market, Caterpillar and other Dow stocks could suffer.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BA
---
CSCO
---
DIS
---
CAT
---
SHANGHAI
---
DJIA
---

Sign up to receive Big Data Investor

CNBC's new newsletter, delivering the week's most actionable big data insights from CNBC and Kensho, a quantitative tool used exclusively by Wall Street's top trading firms...and CNBC.


Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Please enter a valid email address

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...