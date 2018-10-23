Cramer Remix: With oil down, this stock could be ripe for the picking 29 Mins Ago | 01:02

The drop in oil prices means investors should reconsider buying shares of the airlines, CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors after a wild sell-off and subsequent rally in Tuesday's trading session.

"The fact is that oil's come down, and oil is their biggest cost. People are still traveling," the "Mad Money" host said of the airlines, which have been under Wall Street scrutiny amid rising oil prices because of their correlation to jet fuel costs.

"I'm taking a hard look, and urge you to take a look, at [the stock of] Southwest Airlines at $57," Cramer said.

