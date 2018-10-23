Facebook is completely redesigning the Messenger app for its 1.3 billion users

Facebook is rolling out a revamped version of its chat app Messenger that simplifies its user interface.

Messenger, which now has 1.3 billion users per month, previously had nine different tabs, while the new version has only three.

"This is a new foundation that will give us the ability to start building way faster, way better and way more powerful features," Messenger Vice President Stan Chudnovsky said at a press event Tuesday.

The three new tabs are Chats, which includes conversations; People, which shows Stories and active contacts; and Discover, which includes both games and chats with businesses.