McDonald's beats on top and bottom line, shares rise

McDonald's reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations Tuesday.

Shares of the company were up more than 2.3 percent in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings: $2.10 cents per share vs. $1.99 per share

Revenue: $5.37 billion vs. estimates of $5.32 billion

Same-store sales: 2.4 percent growth in the U.S., in-line with estimates, according to StreetAccount

Net income in the quarter fell 13 percent to $1.64 billion, or $2.10 per share, down from $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, a year ago. This exceeded analyst expectations of $1.99 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $5.37 billion from the year-ago period exceeding analyst forecasts of $5.32 billion.

Same-store sales at McDonald's rose 4.2 percent globally in the quarter, compared to analyst expectations of 3.6 percent, according to StreetAccount. In the U.S., same-store sales grew 2.4 percent in-line with analysts' forecasts.

In the third quarter, McDonald's posted its 13th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth.

McDonald's shares are down more than 3 percent since the start of the year.

It's been more than a year since the company's executives touted several big changes that the chain would be making to win back customers. These steps included innovating its menu, renovating its stores, offering mobile and kiosk ordering and partnering with UberEats to test delivery.

This year, the Golden Arches has benefited from higher average checks, which has boosted sales, as customers add more expensive menu items and Dollar Menu items to their orders. Among its new offerings are fresh beef hamburgers.