These $1,000 smart glasses tell you the weather, read text messages and connect to Alexa

Google and Intel made smart glasses — Google Glass and Vaunt — but neither product took off with consumers.

Now, a start-up called North, formally Thalmic Labs, is introducing a pair of smart glasses that it thinks will appeal to the masses because the design looks so similar to normal glasses.

Focals smart glasses
North
Focals smart glasses

The $1,000 glasses are called Focals, and the company said they will ship later this year.

Focals connect to your phone via Bluetooth and have a small projector that beams data into the wearer's eyes. They can tell the wearer the weather or time, read text messages and even order an Uber. The glasses are also connected to Alexa, so if you can ask them for directions or information, a small speaker will tell you the answers.

North has raised over $140 million from investors including the Amazon Alexa Fund, Spark Capital, Intel Capital and Y Combinator.


