U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to brief media Tuesday amid growing outrage over the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia acknowledged on Friday that Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, claiming that he got into a fight with people he met there and died in the clash. Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, was a critic of the kingdom's royal family.



Riyadh's account of Khashoggi's death has been met with skepticism in the U.S. Congress and around the world. The incident has sparked calls for sanctions against Saudi Arabia.

The briefing comes after Pompeo's return from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. President Donald Trump said in a tweet last week that he was sending Pompeo there to speak with Saudi Arabia's King Salman. On that trip, Pompeo also flew to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Khashoggi case.