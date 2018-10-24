Apple's Tim Cook warns Silicon Valley it would be 'destructive' to block strong privacy laws

Apple backs federal privacy laws in the US, says Tim Cook 1 Hour Ago | 01:54

Apple is calling for the introduction of a "comprehensive federal privacy law" in the United States.

It comes hot on the heels of a recent so-called "techlash," where companies such as Facebook and Google found themselves in the spotlight over scandals about how they handle people's data.

"Good policy and political will can come together and protect the rights of everyone," Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said in a keynote speech at a privacy conference in Brussels Wednesday.

"It is time for the rest of the world, including my home country, to follow your lead … We at Apple are in full support of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States."