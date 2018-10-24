China's Baidu challenges Google with A.I. that translates languages in real-time

The so-called natural language processing — the ability for machines to understand human speech — has been developing at a rapid pace. It is seen as a key technology that can be integrated across a number of products, especially voice assistants.

And voice technology is seen as a major battleground for technology giants including Amazon, Apple and Alphabet's Google.

For now, Baidu's translation tool is only able to translate English to Chinese and vice versa, or English and German.

AI tools require huge amounts of data sets to learn.

Baidu trained its AI on two million pairs of English and Chinese sentences, Liang Huang, principal scientist at Baidu, told CNBC by phone on Wednesday. This has allowed Baidu's digital interpreter to do near real-time translation from two languages that have very different sentence structures.

Baidu used the example of this sentence in its blog post on Wednesday: "President Bush meets with Russian President Putin in Moscow."

In Chinese, the verb "meets" is at the end of the sentence. But when translated into English, it becomes the third word in the sentence, as is appropriate in that language. Thanks to the training with the data sets, Baidu's tool is able to predict the word that comes in the English sentence, even before the word is spoken.

"We train our system to predict the English side given the Chinese side prefix," Huang told CNBC.

"You learn from that data that if Bush or any U.S. president is ever in Moscow, he is likely meeting with somebody," the scientist added.

This would not be a problem for non-simultaneous translation as the time lag allows for assessing the sentence structure before making the translation. But with real-time interpretation, there cannot be a delay.

The translation tool can also be adjusted for latency, which means a user can set how much lag there is between a word being spoken and its translation. The higher the lag, the better the translation for some languages.

It currently supports Chinese to English, but Huang said it is "language neutral" and will eventually be able to translate other language pairs too.