Saudi crown prince says those responsible for Khashoggi killing will be brought to justice

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he is cooperating with Turkey over the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and those found guilty will be brought to justice.

He took to the stage on Wednesday at the Future Investment initiative (FII) in Riyadh, an event that has been somewhat depleted by a number of high-profile withdrawals.

Speaking through a translation, the crown prince said "all perpetrators will be taken to court and justice will be seen in the end."

To sustained applause, he said anyone who wanted the killing of Khashoggi to worsen Saudi Arabia's relationship with Turkey, would be left disappointed.

"For those who are trying to use this painful thing to drive a wedge between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, I want to send them a message. They will not be able to do this as long as there is a king called King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and a crown prince called Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, and a president in Turkey called Erdogan."