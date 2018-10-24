World Economy

Saudi crown prince says those responsible for Khashoggi killing will be brought to justice

  • Speaking through a translation, the crown prince said "all perpetrators will be taken to court and justice will be served in the end."
  • All eyes are on Saudi Arabia following the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in unexplained circumstances.
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (C) visits Innovation and Technology fair at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts, March 25, 2018.
Bandar Algaloud | Saudi Kingdom Council | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he is cooperating with Turkey over the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and those found guilty will be brought to justice.

He took to the stage on Wednesday at the Future Investment initiative (FII) in Riyadh, an event that has been somewhat depleted by a number of high-profile withdrawals.

Speaking through a translation, the crown prince said "all perpetrators will be taken to court and justice will be seen in the end."

To sustained applause, he said anyone who wanted the killing of Khashoggi to worsen Saudi Arabia's relationship with Turkey, would be left disappointed.

"For those who are trying to use this painful thing to drive a wedge between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, I want to send them a message. They will not be able to do this as long as there is a king called King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and a crown prince called Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, and a president in Turkey called Erdogan."

Saudi Arabia first denied any knowledge of his death but last weekend claimed that Khashoggi had died in a fight within the consulate. Turkish investigators allege a 15-man hit squad traveled to Istanbul to carry out the killing. On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the killing was premeditated.

President Donald Trump at first said Saudi Arabia's explanation of a fight in the consulate was credible but as a tide of incredulity toward that explanation has grown, he has changed his tune. On Tuesday, Trump said the Saudi authorities had staged the "worst cover-up ever" and that the killing had been a "fiasco."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the U.S. is "taking appropriate actions" against Saudi Arabia, including the revoking of a handful of visas given to Saudi nationals.

Major deals worth over $55 billion in the energy, transportation and petrochemical sectors were announced on Tuesday, the first day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a forum that's designed to attract business to the country — not an easy task when high-profile business leaders are boycotting the event this year.

