Time Warner Center, home of CNN, evacuated in New York City because of suspicious package

The Time Warner Center in New York City, home to CNN's headquarters, was evacuated Wednesday morning after police was called about a suspicious package in the mailroom there.

The evacuation from the sprawling, mixed-use building in the heart of Manhattan, came as news broke about suspicious packages being sent to former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and two days after an explosive devices was found outside the home of philanthropist George Soros.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that all four packages sent to the Time Warner Center, Obama, Clinton and Soros are "nearly identical."

CNN was broadcasting out of its Washington, D.C. bureau after the evacuation.

New York police issued an alert warning people to avoid the area around Columbus Circle, the traffic roundabout adjacent to the west side of Central Park. The Time Warner Center is located on Columbus Circle.

President Donald Trump's Trump International Hotel & Tower New York is located opposite the Time Warner Center on the same circle.

A CNN anchor broadcasting from the area reported that police were pushing people two blocks away.

The Time Warner Center, which encompasses 2.8 million square feet of space, contains many high-end retail shops, restaurants, the Mandarin Hotel, luxury condominums, and offices of the Related Companies and the Mack Real Estate Group.

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN, in an email sent to New York-based employees, said the network is "checking all bureaus around the world out of a complete abundance of caution."