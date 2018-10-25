Across the technology landscape, Democrats have a huge fundraising advantage in the midterm elections when it comes to where employees are putting their money. But the edge over Republicans is particularly striking at two Silicon Valley companies: Netflix and Apple.

As of the end of September, Netflix employees had contributed $190,592 to Democrats this cycle, compared to just $1,350 to Republicans, according to the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP). That's a ratio of 141 to 1. The ratio at Apple is 27 to 1, with Democrats receiving $737,003 versus $27,005 for Republicans.

Apple and Netflix did not respond to requests for comment.

Among the 15 most valuable U.S. tech companies, 10 of which reside in the Bay Area, employees have sent $9.1 million to Democrats and $3.2 million to Republicans — a ratio of 2.8 to 1, according to CRP data. The figures include individual donations to candidates, which max out at $2,700 per candidate, and exclude much larger contributions to political action committees and party groups.