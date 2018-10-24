Silicon Valley tech employees are pouring money into Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat Ted Cruz

Sacca is joined in his support by some big names in the industry. Jeff Dean, the head of Google's artificial intelligence division, and David Fischer, a Facebook ad executive, both recently contributed the maximum $2,700 to O'Rourke, according to the CRP. Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief security officer until August, and Peter Vosshall, a vice president and distinguished engineer at Amazon, are also donors.

Still, the Texas Senate seat presents a tougher challenge to Democrats than many of the Republican-held House seats that are considered tossups or are even leaning left. Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1993.

Despite the bitter rivalry between Trump and Cruz during the 2016 Republican primary, the President visited Houston for a rally on Monday night. He has shed the "lyin' Ted" nickname in favor of "beautiful Ted," and has referred to O'Rourke as a "total lightweight" in a tweet and "totally overrated" in front of the White House on Monday.

Every polled tracked by RealClearPolitics has Cruz leading by at least 5 percentage points ahead of election on Nov. 6. The tighter-than-expected race has kicked off a fundraising frenzy with both candidates raising tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors.

Cruz, however, may see it as a "badge of honor" that he's not very popular in Silicon Valley, said Tim Miller, the former communications director for Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign who now consults for tech companies in the Bay Area.

At a campaign event in Texas in early September, Cruz accused liberals of wanting Texas "to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair."