Senate panel refers Avenatti, Kavanaugh accuser Swetnick for criminal investigation

  • Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley refers lawyer Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.
  • He claims they made potentially false statements related to sexual misconduct accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Michael Avenatti, lawyer of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Michael Avenatti, lawyer of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday referred lawyer Michael Avenatti and a woman he represented to the Justice Department for criminal investigation, claiming they made potentially false statements to Congress related to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Iowa Republican said he sent a letter Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an investigation. He noted that the referral is not meant to allege a crime by Avenatti or his client Julie Swetnick.

The letter cites "potential violations" of federal criminal code, specifically "conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of Congress." Grassley said that when the Judiciary Committee was investigating last-minute allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh lodged by Christine Blasey Ford, Avenatti raised additional claims by Swetnick which conflicted with statements she made during an Oct. 1 interview with NBC News.

"Swetnick made her allegations in a sworn statement to the committee on September 26. In an October 1 interview with NBC News, however, Swetnick specifically and explicitly back-tracked or contradicted key parts of her sworn statement on these and other allegations. In subsequent interviews, Avenatti likewise cast serious doubt on or contradicted the allegations while insisting that he had thoroughly vetted his client," according to a statement issued by the Judiciary Committee.

(This combination of pictures shows Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (R) of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, during testimony during Kavanaugh's US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018. 
Key moments from Brett Kavanaugh's and Christine Blasey Ford's Senate testimony   

In a tweet responding to Grassley's referral, Avenatti said he and Swetnick "welcome the investigation" and hit the senator for allegedly not showing enough interest in Swetnick's claims as he pushed to confirm Kavanaugh.

When asked for comment by CNBC, Avenatti referred to his tweet and added: "Sen. Grassley has just made a major mistake."

"Let the investigation into Kavanaugh and his lies begin," Avenatti said.

In an affidavit in late September, Swetnick, 55, said she attended parties in the early 1980s with people including Kavanaugh. She claimed in the affidavit that she learned of efforts by the justice and his friend, Mark Judge, "to spike the drinks of girls at house parties I attended with grain alcohol and/or drugs so as to cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say 'No.' "

Swetnick said she "witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

"I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their 'turn' with a girl inside the room," Swetnick said. "These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh."

But in her NBC News Interview when asked if she saw Kavanaugh or Judge spike drinks, she said she saw Kavanaugh "around the punch containers" and had seen him "giving red cups to quite a few girls during that time frame."

But, Swetnick added, "I don't know what he did. But I saw him by them, yes."

Also in that interview, Swetnick said that boys at these parties were not "lined up" but "huddled by the doors." She said that she only realized the purpose of these groups when she became the victim of a gang rape.

Avenatti vaulted to national prominence as he represented former adult film actress Stormy Daniels in various legal claims against President Donald Trump. He is considering whether to mount a Democratic presidential bid in 2020.

