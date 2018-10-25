Senate panel refers Avenatti, Kavanaugh accuser Swetnick for criminal investigation

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday referred lawyer Michael Avenatti and a woman he represented to the Justice Department for criminal investigation, claiming they made potentially false statements to Congress related to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The Iowa Republican said he sent a letter Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an investigation. He noted that the referral is not meant to allege a crime by Avenatti or his client Julie Swetnick.
The letter cites "potential violations" of federal criminal code, specifically "conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of Congress." Grassley said that when the Judiciary Committee was investigating last-minute allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh lodged by Christine Blasey Ford, Avenatti raised additional claims by Swetnick which conflicted with statements she made during an Oct. 1 interview with NBC News.
"Swetnick made her allegations in a sworn statement to the committee on September 26. In an October 1 interview with NBC News, however, Swetnick specifically and explicitly back-tracked or contradicted key parts of her sworn statement on these and other allegations. In subsequent interviews, Avenatti likewise cast serious doubt on or contradicted the allegations while insisting that he had thoroughly vetted his client," according to a statement issued by the Judiciary Committee.