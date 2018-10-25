Senate panel refers Avenatti, Kavanaugh accuser Swetnick for criminal investigation

In an affidavit in late September, Swetnick, 55, said she attended parties in the early 1980s with people including Kavanaugh. She claimed in the affidavit that she learned of efforts by the justice and his friend, Mark Judge, "to spike the drinks of girls at house parties I attended with grain alcohol and/or drugs so as to cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say 'No.' "

Swetnick said she "witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

"I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their 'turn' with a girl inside the room," Swetnick said. "These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh."

But in her NBC News Interview when asked if she saw Kavanaugh or Judge spike drinks, she said she saw Kavanaugh "around the punch containers" and had seen him "giving red cups to quite a few girls during that time frame."

But, Swetnick added, "I don't know what he did. But I saw him by them, yes."

Also in that interview, Swetnick said that boys at these parties were not "lined up" but "huddled by the doors." She said that she only realized the purpose of these groups when she became the victim of a gang rape.

Avenatti vaulted to national prominence as he represented former adult film actress Stormy Daniels in various legal claims against President Donald Trump. He is considering whether to mount a Democratic presidential bid in 2020.