Intel set to report third-quarter earnings after the bell

Intel will release its third-quarter earnings report after market close on Thursday. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results with analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Here are the numbers to follow:

Earnings: $1.15 per share, excluding certain items, expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$1.15 per share, excluding certain items, expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $18.11 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Looking ahead, analysts expect earnings of $1.09 per share for the fourth quarter, excluding certain items, on $18.39 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. Intel typically provides guidance in its earnings release.

Intel shares have dropped 3.1 percent this year, while most large tech companies have notched gains and the Nasdaq has risen 6.6 percent. Brian Krzanich resigned as CEO in June, and Intel has been searching for his replacement.

Meanwhile, the company has been delayed in deploying technology for future generations of chips, though it's moving forward on 10-nanometer chips, which are expected to be more power efficient than past processors.

"We are making good progress on 10nm," the company said in a tweet earlier this week. "Yields are improving consistent with the timeline we shared during our last earnings report."

The status of the 10-nanometer process will likely be of central importance to analysts on the call, along with the CEO search, the opportunity for growth in the data center market and gross margin potential in 2019, analysts Stacy Rasgon and James Williams at Bernstein Research wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

In the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, Intel announced new eighth-generation PC chips, acquired NetSpeed Systems and disclosed details about chip security vulnerabilities.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

