Snap set to report earnings after the bell

Snap is set to report third quarter earnings after the bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings per share: 14 cents loss, according to Refinitiv

14 cents loss, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $283.2 million, according to Refinitiv

$283.2 million, according to Refinitiv Global daily active users (DAUs): 186.1 million, according to StreetAccount and FactSet estimates

186.1 million, according to StreetAccount and FactSet estimates ARPU: $1.52, according to StreetAccount and FactSet estimates

Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on active user numbers for Snap's namesake photo-sharing app, Snapchat, as global social media use plateaus.

Twitter reported a drop in its global monthly active users when it reported third quarter earnings before the bell Thursday, and Facebook-owned Instagram has been snaking market share from Snapchat for several quarters.

Last quarter, Snap saw a decline in both North American and European daily active users, in part resulting from the enactment of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, a set of regulations that gave people in the region more control over their online data.

Analysts expect another drop for the September quarter, according to FactSet and StreetAccount estimates. Though Wall Street expected Snap to earn more money per user, suggesting the company's monetization efforts might be paying off.

The company's been tweaking and expanding its third-party advertising offerings and ramping up content partnerships in an effort to reach profitability in 2019.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.