Have we hit 'peak social' — or is Facebook just sopping up all the social activity? 

As of Tuesday, the three biggest public social media companies have reported earnings for the latest quarter, and all three reported slowing or declining users on their respective platforms.

Snapchat reported a drop in daily active users on a quarter-over-quarter basis for the second quarter. Facebook reported a drop in monthly users on a quarter-over-quarter basis for European users, while North American users were flat. Twitter posted a small decline in monthly users on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

This sudden shift in user behavior may indicate that we've hit "peak social." As in, we've topped out on social media growth and there's no room to add new users. Facebook and Twitter cited the European Union's new privacy law, GDPR, as contributing to declines. Snap blamed its recent Snapchat redesign, which drew criticism from celebrities and millions of users. (Snap eventually redesigned its redesign.)

There's also emerging markets to consider. China has blocked its billions of mobile internet users from Facebook and other popular sites for years. Facebook hasn't quite given up on entering the Chinese market yet. But it's banking on lite, or pared down, versions of its apps to saturate huge unaddressed markets like India, Nigeria and Indonesia.