Snap soars 11 percent after earnings beat despite declining user numbers

Despite losing daily active users this past quarter, Snap beat estimates on revenue and earnings during its latest quarterly report.

The company reported its second-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday:

Loss per share: 14 cents vs. 17 cents, per a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Revenue: $262 million vs. $250.4 million, per a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Global daily active users (DAUs): 188 million vs. 192.0 million, according to StreetAccount and FactSet estimates; a decline from last quarter's figure of 191 million.

ARPU: $1.40 vs. $1.30, according to StreetAccount and FactSet estimates

Shares climbed up to 11 percent, though initially prices whipsawed.

Snap boosted its average revenue per user (ARPU), which was up 34 percent year over year. The company also showed double digit revenue growth, which increased 44 percent year-over-year.

Snap is facing increasing competition especially from Facebook-owned Instagram. Instagram Stories, which is a similar feature to Snapchat's main capabilities, had twice as many DAUs in June despite debuting five years later. Instagram also added a section for longer videos called IGTV, which rivals Snapchat Stories.

This past quarter also included the enactment of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, a set of regulations that gave people in the region more control over their online data. Facebook and Twitter's European daily active user rates dipped in part due to GDPR. Those platforms have also faced controversy over user privacy, but Snapchat's more private nature has let it escape with less scrutiny.



