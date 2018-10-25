Asia is more vulnerable than the US in the stock market sell-off, analyst says

With the current sell-off in global stock markets set to continue for a few more weeks, Asia could emerge as the bigger loser compared to the U.S. given the region's softer economic prospects, one expert said.

That's because U.S. interest rates are rising on the back of "an environment of generally improving growth," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday.

But in Asia, rates have been raised in a number of countries in "kind of a desperate need" to protect their respective currencies against a strong U.S. dollar, she added.

"It's not in an environment of positive growth trend so the pressure will be exacerbated in the emerging markets compared to the U.S. markets," said Lien, who's also a CNBC contributor.

"Unfortunately this is the beginning. I think that when we get sentiment shifts like these, they always last longer than we would like to see and we could see the selling continue for some time," she added.

Markets in Asia tumbled on Thursday morning, following in the footsteps of Wall Street which shrugged off several positive earnings reports amid fears that the ongoing tariff fight will dent business profitability in 2019.

Adding to the bad news in Asia, South Korea missed forecasts in its third-quarter growth. The economy expanded by 2 percent year-on-year in the July-to-September quarter, below the 2.2. percent expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

South Korea's export-oriented economy is threatened by a slowdown in global trade amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

South Korea is not the only Asian economy that relies on trade, so its disappointing growth is seen by some analysts as a barometer for the worsening outlook across the region.

"We ought to keep an eye out across the region given this weakness. Taiwan and Singapore share some, though not all, of (South) Korea's economic characteristics," Robert Carnell, ING's chief economist and head of research for Asia Pacific, wrote in a Thursday note.