Athenahealth confident about reaching deal within two weeks, sources say

Athenahealth is confident it can reach a deal with one of several bidders within two weeks, sources told CNBC.

The company has received several bids, the sources said, and there is confidence they will get a deal done. Athenahealth has been exploring options since an unsolicited bid by activist hedge fund Elliott Management earlier this year. CNBC reported last month that interest was coming from two private equity firms and a strategic buyer, but the bids were not then far off the stock price at $131.

Athenahealth's stock has fallen over the last month along with a broader market downturn, currently around $122. They traded up 2.5 percent on Friday. That might leave some room for a deal premium.