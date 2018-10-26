Jeff Bezos loses as much as $14 billion in personal wealth as Amazon's stock tanks

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos lost as much as $14 billion in personal wealth as Amazon's stock plummeted 8 percent at the open on Friday. The plunge was a reaction to Amazon's earnings report, which revealed disappointing revenue and guidance for the upcoming holiday season.

Bezos' net worth was $138 billion on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Despite beating earnings per share at $5.75 versus $3.14 estimated, according to Refinitiv, Amazon grew revenue at a slower than expected pace. Analysts estimated $57.10 billion in revenue for the quarter, according to Refinitiv, and Amazon reported $56.6 billion.

Amazon's guidance for the next quarter indicates growth is likely to slow down over a key shopping season. Still, the company expects to see growth for its high-margin cloud and advertising businesses.