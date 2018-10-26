Military tensions around Taiwan could make it harder to resolve the trade war

Chinese authorities hate the word "independence." But whether spoken by fringe figures in Hong Kong or marchers demonstrating in Taiwan, they are hearing it all the same.

Compounding frustrations in Beijing have worsened ties with the United States, which sailed warships through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the second time since July.

International criticism has also mounted over a human rights crackdown on ethnic Uighurs in the western region of Xinjiang, whom authorities fear want to break away.

"The main problem is that the Communist Party of China is paranoid about calls for separatism and independence and continually overreacts to them," Michael Kovrig, senior advisor for North East Asia at the International Crisis Group, told CNBC on Thursday in an email.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

But at a press briefing in August, the foreign ministry's Lu Kang reiterated Beijing's stance on Taiwan, saying: "There is only one China in the world. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole (of) China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory."