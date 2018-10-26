Politics

Man arrested in probe of mail bombs targeting Obama, Clinton and other Trump critics

  • A man in his 50s was arrested in Florida on Friday morning in connection with the ongoing investigation of 12 mail bombs sent to former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, George Soros, Cory Book, John Brennan, Robert De Niro and other leading critics of President Donald Trump.
  • The man, whose name was not made public, is expected to face federal criminal charges, according to NBC News.
  • The Justice Department has scheduled a 2:30 p.m. press conference in the case
MSNBC on Friday was showing images of signicant police activity related to the case around an AutoZone auto parts store in Plantation, Florida.

FBI investigate a van owned by a suspect who was arrested in relation to the a series of package bombs that were sent to leading democrats.  in Plantation, Fla on Oct. 26th, 2018.
Investigators were examining a white van plastered with stickers carrying Trump's name and the presidential seal, according to MSNBC. The network said authorities were looking at "right-wing paraphrenalia" found at the scene.

The suspected pipe bombs began being discovered Monday, when an explosive device was found in the mailbox at the Westchester County home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is a frequent subject of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Since then, authorities have said suspicious packages have been found addressed to Obama, Clinton, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, former national intelligence chief James Clapper, former attorney general Eric Holder, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and actor Robert De Niro.

Biden and Waters were sent two such packages.

A package containing a "live explosive device" according to police, received at the Time Warner Center which houses the CNN New York bureau, in New York City, U.S. is shown in this handout picture provided October 24, 2018. 
