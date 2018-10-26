Man arrested in probe of mail bombs targeting Obama, Clinton and other Trump critics

Person taken into custody for questioning in suspicious packages case: NBC 29 Mins Ago | 00:52

A 56-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in Florida in connection the investigation of 12 suspected mail bombs sent to former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other leading critics of President Donald Trump.

The man, whose name was not released by authorities, will face federal criminal charges for the mailed devices, according to NBC News.

The Justice Department has scheduled a news conference in the case at 2:30 p.m., Eastern time.

NBC reported that the man may have previously lived in New York state, possibly in New York City.

MSNBC on Friday was showing images of signicant police activity related to the case around an AutoZone auto parts store in Plantation, Florida.